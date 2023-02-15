Online registration opens for  Army’s Agniveer recruitment

In an official statement, Army said that all interested candidates desirous to join the force as Agniveers may apply online from the official website of Indian Army , www.joinindianarmy.nic.in only.

The applications are invited from candidates hailing from Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, said army.