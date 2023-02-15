Online registration opens for  Army’s Agniveer recruitment

Srinagar, Feb 15: Army has started online registration for Agniveer recruitment which will commence from 16 February and last till 15 March.
In an official statement, Army said that all interested candidates desirous to join the force as Agniveers may apply online from the official website of Indian Army , www.joinindianarmy.nic.in only.
The applications are invited from candidates hailing from Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, said army.
All unmarried eligible male and female candidates born between 1 October 2002 to 1 April 2006 with requisite education qualification can apply for Agniveer in General Duty, Tradesmen, Clerk, Storekeeper Technical, Technical and General Duty Women Military Police categories.
Applications are also invited from eligible male candidates for Soldier Technical in Nursing Assistant, Nursing Assistant Veterinary as well as Sepoy Pharma categories.
“Candidates are hereby informed that complete procedure for recruitment in Indian Army has now changed from this year. The recruitment procedure will now start with an online written exam in a Multiple Choice Questionnaire format at different Centres across the country,” a statement said.
“The online exams will commence from 17 April onwards and physical recruitment rally of all successful candidates will take place as earlier and details of the rally location and date will be announced separately,” said army.
