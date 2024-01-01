Online seminar on Viksit Bharat held

Ganderbal, Jan 1: The Department of Commerce, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) organised an informative online seminar under the aegis of “Viksit Bharat @ 2047” on the topic “Development Agenda for Viksit Bharat@2047,” on Sunday.

The event was aimed to explore and discuss various facets of India’s development and progress, with a focus on economic growth, trade, and commerce. The seminar was organised to foster a comprehensive understanding of the economic advancements in India and the strategies employed to achieve sustained development.

The students and scholars highlighted the significance of economic development in achieving a developed and self-reliant India. The topics of the seminar comprised multiple thematic sessions covering various aspects of India’s economic landscape, such as: “Sustainable Development Practices, Digital Transformation and E-Governance, Trade and Commerce Policies, Entrepreneurship and Start-up Ecosystem, Role of Technology in Economic Growth etc.”

Speaking on the occasion, Head Department, Dr Mehraj-u-din Shah deliberated on challenges and opportunities associated with the path to a developed India. He highlighted the current economic policies and reforms shaping India’s development. He also stressed upon collaborative efforts required from various stakeholders for inclusive development.

Dr Rizwana Rafiq, Academic Coordinator, conducted the event proceedings and presented the vote of thanks.