Online services | J&K tops after adding 16 more services

With this, Jammu and Kashmir moved to first place in the country amongst States/UTs in offering the number of online services to its citizens. The UT had earlier taken its tally to 1016 online services overtaking Kerala and other top performing States as per the recent edition of NeSDA rankings.

Speaking during the launch of these services, the Chief Secretary maintained that the motive of the online services is to reduce the burden on our citizens by providing them opportunities to access services from the comforts of their homes. He observed that the provisions of facial recognition, e-KYC authentication and jivan pramanpatra are few reliable means to ascertain the genuineness of claims. He asked for adopting measures under which the services are offered to the citizens seamlessly without having to make physical visits to government offices.