Only 4×4 vehicles, those with anti-skid chains to be allowed towards Gulmarg

Srinagar, Dec 30: The authorities in North Kashmir on Friday said only 4×4 vehicles and vehicles with anti-skid chains will be allowed to move towards Gulmarg and vice-verse after snowfall made the road slippery.
Sub divisional magistrate, Gulmarg issued an order aimed to prevent accidents and avoid any inconvenience to commuters.
“To prevent accidents and long lasting traffic jams due to slippery road, which puts the commuters to much inconvenience, only 4×4 vehicles and those with anti skid chains shall be allowed from Tangmarg to Gulmarg and vice versa till the thawing of the ice from the road,” it said.