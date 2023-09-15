Only Azad can bring developmental revolution to J&K: DPAP

According to a press note, the statement was made at a public meeting held by the party at Jan Mohalla of Brein Nishat, here. Addressing the public meeting, party provincial president Mohammad Amin Bhat said that DPAP is likely to sweep the upcoming Municipal Elections across Union Territory given the tremendous track record of governance of Ghulam Nabi Azad as chief minister in an erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that people are fed up with an exploitative politics by all the political parties and now all hopes are pinned Azad to take the people out of the morass and socio-political chaos. “People will not trust these political parties anymore. They have exploited people for decades and had no solution to the growing unemployment and rising inflation,” he said .