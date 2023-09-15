Only Azad can bring developmental revolution to J&K: DPAP

Srinagar, Sep 15: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Friday said that only its chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad can bring developmental revolution to Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, the statement was made at a public meeting held by the party at Jan Mohalla of Brein Nishat, here. Addressing the public meeting, party provincial president Mohammad Amin Bhat said that DPAP is likely to sweep the upcoming Municipal Elections across Union Territory given the tremendous track record of governance of Ghulam Nabi Azad as chief minister in an erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that people are fed up with an exploitative politics by all the political parties and now all hopes are pinned Azad to take the people out of the morass and socio-political chaos. “People will not trust these political parties anymore. They have exploited people for decades and had no solution to the growing unemployment and rising inflation,” he said .
Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami said that crowds and people attracted to” our meetings and functions amply clears where the people stand and there are political parties who claim to be the largest in the UT but fail to hold public functions.” He said if the DPAP wins the MC elections which it is certain about, it has a vision for urban development and towns and cities shall be developed at par with the top cities of the world. “ The time is gone when these politicians would befool people for pity things. People want visionary leadership to lead them who can carry along all the people from all regions irrespective of their belief. Ghulam Nabi Azad is the only hope in these hope less times,” he said.