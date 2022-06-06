Only elected govt can end peoples' miseries: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir so that the people have an elected government which only can end their miseries, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

“Election should be held. This government is not the government of the people, it is bureaucracy. People's miseries will not go away until there is an elected government. For that, it is important that elections take place, people vote and their own government comes into power,” Abdullah told reporters in Pulwama.