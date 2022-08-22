Only few people opposing our reformatory decision: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Monday said that only a few people are opposing the recent reformatory decisions of Wakf Board.
“The mass acceptance of our measures speaks volumes about the errors which existed within the system. Only a few people are opposing and shouting in the media against these moves to correct the errors because of their personal interests,”she said.
According to a press note, she was speaking at the meetings during her visit to Tujjar Sharief and Watlab. “Waqf is not for a few people but for all. Decisions to streamline Waqf working system have annoyed a few but assured the majority of accountability and we will not allow Waqf to remain a business enterprise for a selected few,” said Dr Andrabi.
The press note added that she visited the important spiritual destinations of North Kashmir Tujjar Sharief and Watlab. She paid obeisance at the sufi shrines of Hazrat Makhdsoom Sahib at Tujjar Sharief and Baba Shukoor-ud-din at Watlab and took stock of the facilities for pilgrims and need for improving the management systems and the infrastructure at these shrines. She held meetings with the Waqf Board staff and issued many orders on the spot.
“These shrines are our spiritual centers and we have to ensure the dignity of these shrines and the saints with whom these shrines are associated,” she said. She emphasised on the Waqf employees to dedicate themselves for service of the people.
Dr Andrabi inaugurated a medical centre at Tujjar Sharief and also presided over the annual function of Waqf Higher Secondary School at Waqtlab. She praised the students and the staff for their amazing talented performances.
“Waqf owns a big chain of schools and other educational institutions in J&K but the poor management & political interference in these institutions has left them in a very poor condition. Every year we have to bear around Rs 12 core loss in running these schools in present poor condition. But we cannot allow the condition to continue. We are devising a mega transformation plan for our educational sector,” said Dr Andrabi.
She appealed to the people from good economic backgrounds, corporate houses, and business houses to come forward to help the Board in upgrading Waqf education sector.
“In making Waqf an ideal organisation, we require the support of everybody as this is a herculean task to cleanse the system so that we become resourceful enough to make Waqf self-sufficient and empowered enough to create public welfare projects in J&K within a few years from now,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.