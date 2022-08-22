Only few people opposing our reformatory decision: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Monday said that only a few people are opposing the recent reformatory decisions of Wakf Board.

“The mass acceptance of our measures speaks volumes about the errors which existed within the system. Only a few people are opposing and shouting in the media against these moves to correct the errors because of their personal interests,”she said.

According to a press note, she was speaking at the meetings during her visit to Tujjar Sharief and Watlab. “Waqf is not for a few people but for all. Decisions to streamline Waqf working system have annoyed a few but assured the majority of accountability and we will not allow Waqf to remain a business enterprise for a selected few,” said Dr Andrabi.