Only Ghulam Nabi Azad can take J&K out of quagmire: DPAP

Srinagar, Oct 8: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Sunday held a day long party workers’ programme at Bemina here.
According to a press release hundreds of workers from the area participated. Former Minister and Treasurer Taj Mohiuddin while addressing the party workers said that DPAP is aiming to form the government in J&K on its own and it is the duty of every worker to ensure the mass support is mobilised at grass roots level. He said the way DPAP is growing and people have been accepting its agenda and mission, “we feel confident that upcoming government is formed by our party.”
“The people are standing by our side since they have realised only DPAP under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad can change the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. People have hopes attached to him and the DPAP and we promise we will never let you down,” said Mohiuddin. On the occasion, G M Saroori said that every person in the UT is dreaming to see the same pace and revolution of development what Jammu and Kashmir has seen during the tenure of Azad as chief minister.
“The time is not far when the golden era will be back and every face in J&K is smiling back,” he said. Provincial President Mohammad Amin Bhatt said that the strength of the parties lies in its ground cadre. He said DPAP has the largest cadre of supporters and this cadre will change the destiny of UT under the leadership of Azad. Abdul Majeed Wani General Secretary said no other government or leader of Jammu Kashmir has ever been so competent, transparent and dynamic like Azad who changed the infrastructural and developmental landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. “We need him back and it is only possible with your support,” he told the workers.