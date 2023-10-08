Only Ghulam Nabi Azad can take J&K out of quagmire: DPAP

According to a press release hundreds of workers from the area participated. Former Minister and Treasurer Taj Mohiuddin while addressing the party workers said that DPAP is aiming to form the government in J&K on its own and it is the duty of every worker to ensure the mass support is mobilised at grass roots level. He said the way DPAP is growing and people have been accepting its agenda and mission, “we feel confident that upcoming government is formed by our party.”

“The people are standing by our side since they have realised only DPAP under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad can change the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. People have hopes attached to him and the DPAP and we promise we will never let you down,” said Mohiuddin. On the occasion, G M Saroori said that every person in the UT is dreaming to see the same pace and revolution of development what Jammu and Kashmir has seen during the tenure of Azad as chief minister.