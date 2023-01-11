Only people's govt will end lingering instability in J&K: NC

Srinagar, Jan 11: National Conference (NC) Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal on Wednesday said that instability will continue to embroil Jammu and Kashmir, until people's democratic, and constitutional rights aren't restored.
In a statement Dr Kamaal said, “The August 5, 2019 decisions have obviously not fared well in any region of J&K. People in Leh are increasingly voicing against the decisions and seeking more safeguards for the protection of their culture, land and job rights. The situation is no different in both Kashmir and Jammu provinces.”
He further added, “People need to be heard. That opportunity has not been provided, unfortunately. The restoration of our rights does not just mean the return to Statehood. We want to be treated as citizens with equal rights. The continuance of the bureaucratic rule has compounded the problems of people and precipitated developmental deficit and administrative inertia. Unless there is no people's government in the region, there are no solutions in sight to seek their redressal.”