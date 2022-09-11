Open manholes on Nigeen sidewalk a ‘deathtrap’ for pedestrians

Srinagar: The open manholes at Nigeen, Hazratbal are putting the lives of pedestrians at risk. The locals said that there were multiple manholes open on a sidewalk adjacent to Nigeen Club, Hazratbal.
The pedestrians said that the sidewalk is used by locals, students, and tourists and could end up injuring someone or resulting in their death.
They said that the authorities were not paying heed to the issue and that lives were being risked.
“The authorities have not even bothered to cover the manholes temporarily. Despite highlighting the issue on social media and other platforms, nothing has been done to resolve it. A lot of pedestrians walk on the pavement but the issue has not been redressed. After sundown, these manholes are deathtraps for every pedestrian,” said Ashiq Ahmad, a local.
The locals said that the area is adjacent to Nigeen Club, NIT Srinagar, and the famous Nigeen Lake having a footfall of tourists and students.
They said that the authorities should immediately fix the open manhole issue so that accidents are averted.
Shafeeq Ahmad, the concerned councilor, said that the issue had been bought to their notice and that they would address it without any delay.
“We will right away address the issue as it has been bought to our notice. It is our responsibility and we will leave no stone unturned to address all civic grievances of the locals,” he said.