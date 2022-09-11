Open manholes on Nigeen sidewalk a ‘deathtrap’ for pedestrians

Srinagar: The open manholes at Nigeen, Hazratbal are putting the lives of pedestrians at risk. The locals said that there were multiple manholes open on a sidewalk adjacent to Nigeen Club, Hazratbal.

The pedestrians said that the sidewalk is used by locals, students, and tourists and could end up injuring someone or resulting in their death.

They said that the authorities were not paying heed to the issue and that lives were being risked.