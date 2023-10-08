Open mode entry for admission to PG courses as per UGC SOP: CUK

“The CUK is not only the lone university calling for open admission. Even the state run universities have also invited applications for open admission. The same is situation for most of the universities in the country, that is why the UGC has issued the directions. It may be noted that in no case is university going to admit ineligible students, it is only mode of admission that has been relaxed to ensure the best get chance, who may have for some reason missed the entrance test. Merit will be the only criteria for admission,” the statement said.

The university is still the choicest destination for the aspirants as it has been successful in providing quality education and completing the degrees within the stipulated time frame, it said.

“Furthermore, the concerned reporter claims that he had tried to contact Vice-Chancellor, to get the quote about the story stating that “Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof A Ravinder Nath was not available for his comments on the issue. If the Vice-Chancellor was unavailable for the comment, the concerned reporter could have called Prof. Shahid Rasool, Director MPRC, Dr Tanveer Director Admissions or the undersigned to get the official version from the university.”