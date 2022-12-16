Opening of liquor sale point at Pahalgam’ | Rafi Ahmad Mir appeals administration to review decision

Srinagar, Dec 16: Apni Party General Secretary and Former MLA Pahalgam Rafi Ahmad Mir today said that the law mandates administration to take the decision but the decision to open a liquor shop in Pahalgam has hurt the sentiments of locals.
According to a press note, Mir participated in a peaceful demonstration that was held in Pahalgam by local trade bodies, members of civil society. He appealed the administration to review this decision so that the religious sentiments of people living there are honoured.
Later on the delegation submitted a detailed memorandum of demand to the SDM Pahalgam seeking closure of the liquor sale point.
“The opening of a Liquor Shop in Pahalgam has caused public inconvenience as it hurts the religious sentiments, it is the popular demand of the residents to Administration to review this decision,”he said.
Mir added that “we respect the rule of law and intend to cooperate with the administration in day to day matters but such decisions are highly condemnable.” Kashmir Valley is a land of Sufis and saints and such liquor sale points deeply hurts the religious sentiments, he said.
He remarked that the people of Pahalgam fear that such decisions will spread immorality among the local youth, who are already fighting against the drug menace, this decision must be reviewed.