'Operation Snow Leopard' still on, troops on alert: Army Commander

Joshi, the General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), was speaking at the northern command's investiture ceremony at its headquarters here in Jammu and Kashmir, where the units involved in the Ladakh operation ran away with major share of the appreciation certificates.

He presented GOC-in-C's appreciation to 40 units and GOC-in-C's Certificates of Appreciation' to 26 units for their outstanding' and distinguished' performance in the command theatre.

The GOC-in-C's Appreciation was given to units for their performance in Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak, Operation Northern Borders, and other operations.

The GOC-in-C's Certificates of Appreciation were given to units involved in Operation Snow Leopard, which was launched after China refused to move back and restore status quo ante in eastern Ladakh.

The importance of both the union territories of J&K and Ladakh is well known and we have played our role as far as the security of this region is concerned with full dedication and devotion and are maintaining our complete dominance, whether it is Line of Control, Line of Actual Control (LAC), Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) and International Border (IB), the army commander said in his address.

He said the brave soldiers of the northern command foiled the aggressive designs of the enemy.