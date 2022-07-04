Order affecting rights of a party has to be reasoned: High Court

Noting that a perusal of the order dated June 22, 2022, passed by the Sessions Judge, Budgam shows that the judge while declining to extend the interim protection to the petitioners had not assigned any reason much less any cogent reason in his order, the court said: “An order passed by a court which affects the rights of a party has to be reasoned and in absence of a reason it becomes unsustainable in the eyes of the law.”

While the court pointed out that in the instant case, the Sessions Judge had not at all assigned any reason for declining to extend the interim protection granted to the petitioners, it said, “Thus the order to the aforesaid extent is not by the law.”