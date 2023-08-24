Orientation programme for civil services aspirants organised at GDC Shopian

Shopian, Aug 23: The District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Shopian in collaboration with IM- GDC Shopian today organised a workshop cum orientation programme for civil services aspirants at Auditorium of the College.
The programme witnessed overwhelming response from the students of GDC Shopian.
Showkat Hussain (JKAS) and Jahid Azad (JKAS) were present on the occasion to guide the students regarding different strategies to crack the examination.
Aspirants were quite satisfied with this session and expressed their gratitude towards the DE&CC Shopian for organising such an important Session. Aspirants also asked questions and interacted with the Guest speakers and took useful insights from their own preparation strategies.
The speakers guided the aspirants towards the best approaches and ways to get successful in the Civil Services examination and other competitive exams.