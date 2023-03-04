Orientation programme for nursing students held at IUST

Awantipora, Mar 4: The Islamic University of Science and Technology organised a two- day orientation-cum-induction programme for students of the two constituent Nursing Colleges of IUST namely Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology, Char-i-Sharief and Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology, Awantipora.
The programme was coordinated by Asmat Parveen (Principal, Nursing Colleges). The proceedings began with the lamp lighting and administering of oath to the trainee nurses.
Prof. Manzoor A Malik, Dean Academics IUST, and chief guest of the programme highlighted the contribution of nurses in “preventive, curative, and restorative health management.”
Prof. Ayub Qadiri, Dean School of Health Sciences and guest of honour stressed the need of conducting “action research in this area to bridge the gap between theory and practice.”
Dr. Asifa Baba, Dean Students, and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.