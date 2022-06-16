Orientation programme under Aspirational Districts Collaborative held in Baramulla

Baramulla: A one-day orientation programme was organised on Thursday by Piramal Foundation as part of the Aspirational Districts Collaborative (ADC) in collaboration with the office of Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla.
The programme was held on Demonstration Schools (Demo Schools) with all the Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) of district at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla.
In his welcome address, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla G M Lone extended his gratitude to Piramal Foundation for taking the initiative and said there is a need to promote demo schools across the district.
"I am hopeful that these schools will go a long way in changing the education landscape of the district and propel us to the top among 112 Aspirational Districts”, he said.
During the orientation programme, members of Piramal Foundation’s ADC team gave detailed presentations on ADC and Demo Schools.
Briefing about the concept of Demo Schools, District Lead ADC Krishna Mohan shared the entire plan of the project.
“We will focus on Foundational Numeracy and Literacy, Student Learning Outcomes, Teachers’ Capacity Building, and School Processes Strengthening, among other things," he said.
Notably the program was part of Piramal Foundation’s ADC program, which is a flagship initiative of NITI Aayog, started in 2018 by the Government of India (GoI) to uplift more than 100 million people living in 112 aspirational districts across the country.