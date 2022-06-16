Orientation programme under Aspirational Districts Collaborative held in Baramulla

In his welcome address, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla G M Lone extended his gratitude to Piramal Foundation for taking the initiative and said there is a need to promote demo schools across the district.

"I am hopeful that these schools will go a long way in changing the education landscape of the district and propel us to the top among 112 Aspirational Districts”, he said.

During the orientation programme, members of Piramal Foundation’s ADC team gave detailed presentations on ADC and Demo Schools.