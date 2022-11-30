Our party carries inclusive developmental vision for J&K: Azad

Jammu, Nov 30: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman and Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir especially the Chenab valley requires a massive developmental douse.
He said if he comes to power after the elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, he will fulfil all those projects he had envisaged as Chief Minister. Azad was addressing a gathering of people in Bunjwan, Kishtwar. “The UT is lacking far behind many other states of the country on the developmental front. Its infrastructure needs to be built up on a fast track basis,” he said. “If our party comes to power, we will ensure people get better roads, hospitals and educational facilities at their doorstep,” he added. Azad said his tenure as Chief Minister is still considered as the best on the developmental front when government departments were directed to work on double shifts to ensure speedy completion of projects.
Azad said he never discriminated and ensured inclusive development of all the three regions. “I ensured all the three regions, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir are getting developmental projects equally. My vision is the same for all the regions,”he said.
The former Chief Minister said that his party will work hard to ensure peace, progress and harmony across all regions. He said that Jammu Kashmir needs to be the beacon of peace, prosperity and development for the whole country and his party has only the vision to accomplish this mission. “When parties lack vision, they focus on pity issues. No one will talk like me as they have no developmental agenda. I only can deliver on this front,” he urged people to join his party to become an ambassador of peace and progress in the country.