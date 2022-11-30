Our party carries inclusive developmental vision for J&K: Azad

He said if he comes to power after the elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, he will fulfil all those projects he had envisaged as Chief Minister. Azad was addressing a gathering of people in Bunjwan, Kishtwar. “The UT is lacking far behind many other states of the country on the developmental front. Its infrastructure needs to be built up on a fast track basis,” he said. “If our party comes to power, we will ensure people get better roads, hospitals and educational facilities at their doorstep,” he added. Azad said his tenure as Chief Minister is still considered as the best on the developmental front when government departments were directed to work on double shifts to ensure speedy completion of projects.