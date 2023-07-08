Our teams geared up to tackle any situation: Chief Engineer I&FC

Srinagar, Jul 08: Amid rise in water level in Jhelum river and other tributaries following heavy rainfall, the government on Saturday said that it is monitoring the situation and there was no need panic.
“Our teams have already geared up to tackle any adverse situation. The water level in Jhelum and other water bodies is increasing, but the weather as per the IMD is going to improve in the afternoon," Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control department, Naresh Kumar told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)
He said that he is personally monitoring the situation and there was no need to panic.
Earlier, the department also issued a circular directing all flood zonal committees to remain alert.
“In view of forecast of heavy rains predicted by the Meteorological Department from 08-07-2023 to 09-07-2023 all the Flood Zonal Committees are directed to remain alert in their respective jurisdictions and monitor the situation closely," the circular reads.
It added that the commitees will keep the flood fighting machinery in readiness for their immediate mobilization in the event of any flood like situation.
Furthermore, water level has increased in the Jhelum river and other water bodies.
According to gauge readings, water was flowing below the alarm level at all places till 11:00 AM—(KNO)