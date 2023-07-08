Our teams geared up to tackle any situation: Chief Engineer I&FC

“Our teams have already geared up to tackle any adverse situation. The water level in Jhelum and other water bodies is increasing, but the weather as per the IMD is going to improve in the afternoon," Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control department, Naresh Kumar told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

He said that he is personally monitoring the situation and there was no need to panic.

Earlier, the department also issued a circular directing all flood zonal committees to remain alert.