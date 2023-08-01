Our tribal community protectors of forests, climate warriors: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the tribal community of Jammu and Kashmir was the protector of forests and the community members were climate warriors.
An official in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the two-day workshop on pastoralism in J&K, the LG said, “I consider our tribal community as protectors of forests and the climate warriors. They will certainly play a significant role in maintaining biodiversity, climate change mitigation, and contributing to growth and food security.”
Commended the endeavour of Tribal Affairs Department J&K and Regional IYRP Support Group of South Asia (RISG-SA) for organising the workshop to deliberate the issues, challenges, resilient livelihoods and sustainable development of Pastoralism in J&K, he said, “Pastoralism is one of the oldest professions in the world. Nomadic livestock plays an important role in the business and livelihood of the communities and it is deeply connected with heritage, culture, traditional knowledge and co-existence with nature.”
Sinha said that the workshop would help in developing a holistic strategy and action plan for improved livelihoods and regeneration of pastureland and rangelands.
At the inaugural session, he highlighted the concerted efforts of the J&K administration, under the guidance of the Prime Minister to bring transformation in the lives of pastoral communities such as Gujjar, Bakarwals, Gaddi-Sippi.
“PM Modi has empowered the tribal community of J&K and the migratory population has been brought to the mainstream of development. Forest Rights Act, rights on forest produce and various other initiatives have brought a new dawn in their lives,” the LG said.
He said that the world was recognising the significance of pastoralism and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had declared 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists.
Sinha shared the measures taken by the administration to extend the socio-economic benefits and livelihood opportunities to the youth and members of families of pastoral communities and facilitate their smooth movement during migratory season.
“Holistic Agriculture Development Programme has given priority to the community dependent on livestock and a campaign has been launched to conserve open range and increase green cover in J&K,” he said.
Vice Chair, RISG South Asia, P Vivekanandan shared his view on the theme of the workshop and gave a presentation.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Vice Chancellor Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Nazir A Ganai highlighted the efforts of LG-led administration for welfare and development of pastoral communities of J&K.
They also shared the unprecedented and historic initiatives taken and implemented by the J&K administration, especially for the tribal communities.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Roshan Jaggi was also present on the occasion.