Our tribal community protectors of forests, climate warriors: LG Sinha

An official in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the two-day workshop on pastoralism in J&K, the LG said, “I consider our tribal community as protectors of forests and the climate warriors. They will certainly play a significant role in maintaining biodiversity, climate change mitigation, and contributing to growth and food security.”

Commended the endeavour of Tribal Affairs Department J&K and Regional IYRP Support Group of South Asia (RISG-SA) for organising the workshop to deliberate the issues, challenges, resilient livelihoods and sustainable development of Pastoralism in J&K, he said, “Pastoralism is one of the oldest professions in the world. Nomadic livestock plays an important role in the business and livelihood of the communities and it is deeply connected with heritage, culture, traditional knowledge and co-existence with nature.”