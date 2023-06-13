Our vision is to develop one database for all residents of UT: CS

Srinagar, June 13: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today emphasised upon the officers of the IT Department to make it their goal to develop a master database for all purposes.
Dr Mehta made these remarks while reviewing the functioning of IT Department and the impact of online services in the efficient delivery of services to people here. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT; Secretary, Tribal Affairs; CEO, JaKeGA; Scientists from NIC besides other concerned officers of the IT Department.
The Chief Secretary maintained that a single database would bring a lot of ease to common masses by aiding them in not filling the similar details every time they apply for different services. He enjoined upon them to create such a mechanism after studying different models adopted by States/UTs in the country. He also advised them to carry out a field survey to see the impact of online services on common masses. He made out that these services were aimed at rooting out corruption and bringing government at the doorsteps of people. He noted that an objective assessment on ground should be made to gauge its real impact on ground.
The Chief Secretary also stressed on constitution of 2-tier review committees headed by Administrative Secretary, IT and other high ranking officers for monitoring the breach in timelines in delivery of services as per the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA). He asked them to put to notice the officers/officials found violating the timelines set under this Act for different services. He asked for making it a feature to assess the performance of officers annually.
Dr Mehta also asked for launching a massive campaign to sensitize people about the benefits of online services. He reiterated that the campaign like ‘Say Yes to Digital; No to Bribe' would encourage people to seek their rights more forcefully. He told them to start seeking the feedback of applicants about services they availed through IVRS and other interactive methods so that their point of view regarding the depth and quality of services is known.
On the occasion the Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress made in rolling out of IT initiatives like ‘Mobile Dost' App, Digital Surveillance for monitoring violations of building permissions, Digital DPRs/estimation of works, online Parivar Pehchaan Patra, use of Artificial Intelligence in assessment of official processes and performance of employees besides rolling out of much anticipated ‘IT Vision-2047’.
Dr Mehta said that the time has come to assess overall preparations vis-à-vis future readiness of J&K. He observed that the technology holds the key to create J&K happier and progressive in the times ahead.