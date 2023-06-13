Our vision is to develop one database for all residents of UT: CS

Dr Mehta made these remarks while reviewing the functioning of IT Department and the impact of online services in the efficient delivery of services to people here. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT; Secretary, Tribal Affairs; CEO, JaKeGA; Scientists from NIC besides other concerned officers of the IT Department.

The Chief Secretary maintained that a single database would bring a lot of ease to common masses by aiding them in not filling the similar details every time they apply for different services. He enjoined upon them to create such a mechanism after studying different models adopted by States/UTs in the country. He also advised them to carry out a field survey to see the impact of online services on common masses. He made out that these services were aimed at rooting out corruption and bringing government at the doorsteps of people. He noted that an objective assessment on ground should be made to gauge its real impact on ground.