Our youth deserve better life, greater opportunities, peace: Altaf Bukhari

Party’s senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, and other senior leaders also spoke at the largely attended public rally.

Bukhari said, “Kashmir’s traditional political parties and so-called leaders have always caused harm to this land and its people for their political and personal interests. Their politics has always paved the way for the hatred and violence, which eventually has hurt political rights and the economic interests of the people.”

Talking about the challenges to ensure a better future for the youth, Apni Part President said, “It is painful to see highly qualified and well-skilled youth losing the prime days of their lives while grappling with unemployment. This is despite the fact that God has bestowed us with a lot of potentials. Given its natural resources and beauty, Kashmir should have not been grappling with the things like unemployment, poverty, and so on; but the negative politics, false deals, and unachievable promises by the traditional politicians, irrespective of their ideologies have caused destruction to this place.”