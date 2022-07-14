Our youth deserve better life, greater opportunities, peace: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir deserve better life, greater opportunities, security and peace.
According to a press note, Bukhari was addressing a rally at Sogam Lolab of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. “Continous political uncertainty, unrest, and violence have damaged J&K to its core; and it has deprived the youth of a desirable life and opportunities, over the years,” Bukhari said and called for a change for a better scenario to ensure peace, prosperity, and greater opportunities for J&K youth.
Party’s senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, and other senior leaders also spoke at the largely attended public rally.
Bukhari said, “Kashmir’s traditional political parties and so-called leaders have always caused harm to this land and its people for their political and personal interests. Their politics has always paved the way for the hatred and violence, which eventually has hurt political rights and the economic interests of the people.”
Talking about the challenges to ensure a better future for the youth, Apni Part President said, “It is painful to see highly qualified and well-skilled youth losing the prime days of their lives while grappling with unemployment. This is despite the fact that God has bestowed us with a lot of potentials. Given its natural resources and beauty, Kashmir should have not been grappling with the things like unemployment, poverty, and so on; but the negative politics, false deals, and unachievable promises by the traditional politicians, irrespective of their ideologies have caused destruction to this place.”
Bukhari urged people to get rid of the emotional politics to ensure peace and tranquility in J&K.
He said, “To move forward and ensure a better future for our young generation, we need to make sure that we have sustained peace here. Peace will pave the way for everything we are looking for. Progress, development, industrialisation, economic opportunities in J&K, and political and economic empowerment for its people are only possible if we have a peaceful environment here.”
He added, “We can have tourist destinations at every place in the Valley; Also, we have the potential for larger industrialization and development here. Why should our youth grapple with unemployment and poverty? God has given us everything we need, but it is our responsibility to create a conducive environment to explore the potential.”
Hoping that people will elect the Apni Party in the forthcoming assembly elections, the party president promised a better J&K in terms of peace, prosperity, and development.
He said, “You can trust us because we only promise what is achievable. We do not believe in lies and false deals. We will not promise you the moon and the stars. We promise that we will make every effort to ensure sustained peace, durable prosperity, and the development of Jammu and Kashmir. I assure you, this is achievable.”