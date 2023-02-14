Out of 19 involved in 2019 Pulwama attack, eight killed, seven arrested: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Meanwhile, Inspector General Operations Sector CRPF, M S Bhatia said the situation has improved on the ground since Pulwama attack and such attacks will never happen given the measures taken by the security forces.

"There is remarkable progress after the attack in 2019, militant modules are being busted, their ecosystem is being busted, we are sure that this kind of attack will not happen again," he said.

He further said the attacks on minority communities are acts of cowardice and those behind such attacks have been killed while measures have been taken to prevent such attacks.

"We are determined to protect minorities and in this regard several modules involved have been neutralized. The CRPF and Police and other security forces have been ensuring protection to the minority community and we will ensure proper security to them," he said.

Replying to a query, he said the module is being busted before it carries out any major damage. "We are always taking action in the beginning and neutralizing the module when it takes birth. You have seen several encounters have taken place last year, we are trying to deny that space to militants to execute any major damage," he said.