Outgoing DC Kupwara accorded warm farewell

Kupwara, June 18: The district administration Kupwara today organised an impressive and warm farewell party in Kupwara in the honour of outgoing Deputy Commisioner (DC) Kupwara Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray upon his transfer to UT of DNH & DD.
SSP Kupwara; Yougal Manhas, SP Handwara; Sheema Nabi, ADC Kupwara; Gh. Nabi Bhat, J.D Planning; Abdul Majeed, ACR Kupwara; Irfan Bahadur, CEO Kupwara; A H Fani, CO 41 RR; Col MS Navalgatti SDM Lolab; Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, SDM Karnah Dr Gulzar Ahmad Rather DIO Kupwara Mudasir Sikander, Tehsildars, BDOs and other senior officers from civil and police administration and concerned were present at the well attended event.
On the occasion, the various speakers highlighted the achievements of out going DC and extended their best wishes for his future endeavours. Speakers appreciating the efforts of the outgoing Deputy Commisioner said that DC gave space to every officer and every field functionary of district adminstration and used to get their feed back regarding implementation of different CSSs.
Officers of District admin lauded out-going DC’s efforts in public service delivery and his leadership skills. Outgoing Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar shared his valuable experiences and thanked the district administration for organising an “impressive” farewell. He thanked the officers, people of Kupwara district, media fraternity and bar association Kupwara for their active support and cooperation during his tenure.
At the conclusion of the event, felicitation gifts were presented to outgoing DC. Earlier seperate farewell functions were organised by Bar Association Kupwara and the Journalists and Writers Association Kupwara led by Senior Journalist Fayaz Hameed. Journalists highlighted the contributions and media friendly approach of outgoing DC and wished him best of luck for his posting to UT of DNH & DD.
Dr Sagar thanked Bar association Kupwara Journalists and writers association Kupwara for organising impressive farewell functions on his transfer. DC appreciated Bar association and Media fraternity of Kupwara for extending their full co-operation and support to district administration in his tenure.