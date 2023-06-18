Outgoing DC Kupwara accorded warm farewell

SSP Kupwara; Yougal Manhas, SP Handwara; Sheema Nabi, ADC Kupwara; Gh. Nabi Bhat, J.D Planning; Abdul Majeed, ACR Kupwara; Irfan Bahadur, CEO Kupwara; A H Fani, CO 41 RR; Col MS Navalgatti SDM Lolab; Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, SDM Karnah Dr Gulzar Ahmad Rather DIO Kupwara Mudasir Sikander, Tehsildars, BDOs and other senior officers from civil and police administration and concerned were present at the well attended event.

On the occasion, the various speakers highlighted the achievements of out going DC and extended their best wishes for his future endeavours. Speakers appreciating the efforts of the outgoing Deputy Commisioner said that DC gave space to every officer and every field functionary of district adminstration and used to get their feed back regarding implementation of different CSSs.