Outgoing DG IMPARD holds interactive session with Haryana Officers

Saurabh Bhagat introduced the Haryana Civil Service Officers to District Good Governance Index (DGGI) and DGGI Dashboard.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat informed the trainee Officers that under the Kashmir Aelamia Declaration of Behtar Nizam-e-Hukumat of July 02, 2021, IMPARD was entrusted with the task of framing District Good Governance Index (DGGI) to measure the performance of all the Districts across the UT of J&K.

Therefore, IMPARD framed, in collaboration with Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Hyderabad, and Director General, Economics and Statistics Department, a DGGI Dashboard after threadbare discussions in various meetings chaired by V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, in which Saurabh Bhagat participated on behalf of IMPARD.