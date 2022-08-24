Outgoing DG IMPARD holds interactive session with Haryana Officers

Srinagar: The outgoing Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat today held an interaction session-cum-panel discussion here with Haryana Civil Service Officers.
The Civil Service Officers, who are undergoing Mid-Career Training at Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurgaon; and are presently on a training tour to IMPARD Srinagar under the leadership of K. L. Prasad, IES (retd.) as participants of “Four Days’ Orientation Training for Mid-Carrier Officer Trainees Course on Good Governance Module of J&K IMPARD – Sharing of Success Stories of DGGI and DGG Dashboard”.
Saurabh Bhagat introduced the Haryana Civil Service Officers to District Good Governance Index (DGGI) and DGGI Dashboard.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat informed the trainee Officers that under the Kashmir Aelamia Declaration of Behtar Nizam-e-Hukumat of July 02, 2021, IMPARD was entrusted with the task of framing District Good Governance Index (DGGI) to measure the performance of all the Districts across the UT of J&K.
Therefore, IMPARD framed, in collaboration with Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Hyderabad, and Director General, Economics and Statistics Department, a DGGI Dashboard after threadbare discussions in various meetings chaired by V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, in which Saurabh Bhagat participated on behalf of IMPARD.
Consequently, J&K became the first UT in India to launch DGGI Index data which includes 10 Sectors, 58 Indicators, and 118 Data Points.
The DGGI Dashboard was launched at Convention Centre, Jammu, on January 22, 2022, by Home Minister Amit Shah in presence LG Manoj Sinha and MoS, PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh. Subsequently, the data entries for all the twenty (20) Districts for the months of January to March, 2022, were uploaded on the J&K DGGI Dashboard.
Bhagat further said that on January 21, 2022, V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), GoI, presented the first copy of District Good Governance Index (DGGI) to Chief Secretary, A. K. Mehta in presence of Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education Department, and Saurabh Bhagat Director General, J&K IMPARD.
IMPARD also developed a DGGI Dashboard on which the Districts will display their data regarding performance indicators in various fields. In this effort IMPARD received collaboration from Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Hyderabad, and Director General, Economics and Statistics Smt. Satvir Kour Sudan, DG, Economics & Statistics, Regional Directors, Directors Training IMPARD, Chief Planning Officers and District Statistics Officers. The exercise was performed under the supervision of V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG.
Subsequently the Regional Directors of the E&S Department both at Jammu and Srinagar would initiate Data Entry Process on the Digital Dashboard and prepare FAQs – (list of frequently asked questions) – to attract questions from stake holders.