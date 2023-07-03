Outreach programme begins for Defence pensioners

“All the Defence pensioners are requested that under the auspices of Zilla Sainik Board, Srinagar through DPDO, Srinagar an outreach program is being organized at District Sainik Welfare Office, Batmaloo, Srinagar for awareness related to SPARSH and pension from July 3 to 4. During the programme, information will be made available to defence pensioners regarding annual recognition in the SPARSH portal, request for starting family pension after the death of pensioner, updating of Aadhar Card, mobile number and PAN Card. Defence pensioners are also requested that at present if any pensioner is facing any problem related to their pension please contact the above dates at the District Sainik Welfare Office, Batamaloo, Srinagar take maximum advantage of the above,” the organisers said.