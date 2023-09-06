Outreach programme organised at Keller-Shopian
Shopian, Sep 6: A day-long outreach programme was today organized in Block Keller by Rural Livelihood Mission (RLM), Shopian with an aim to develop basic structures under the banner of Women and Child Friendly Panchayat on a slogan that ‘Women and girls live with dignity, realise their rights and pursue their aspirations’
On the occasion, a series of events were conducted. In Wathoo Panchayat Halqa, a women owned enterprise, in the form of Women Dairy Cooperative established by National Rural Livelihood Mission in convergence with Jammu Kashmir Milk Producer Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL), was inaugurated by DDC Member, Raja Waheed in presence of officials from RDD, PRIs, representatives from NGO, representatives from JKMPCL and District Mission Management Unit, JKRLM Shopian.
DDC Member highlighted the role and responsibilities of Women as a powerful stakeholder cum active players in the community in changing the developmental scenario both in urban localities as well as rural areas.
He further provided a core concept and overall view about the importance of Gender Sensitivity, rights and entitlements of women, improved accessibility of women and girls to development schemes and programmes, enrollment and retention of girls in educational systems.
Later, a visit was made to recently established, mobile Cutting and Tailoring center (MCTC) at Ganapora having a capacity of 25 trainees, where an interactive cum feedback session was conducted with the aspirational SHG members who shared their journey of joining with UMEED poverty alleviation programme.