Outreach programme organised at Keller-Shopian

On the occasion, a series of events were conducted. In Wathoo Panchayat Halqa, a women owned enterprise, in the form of Women Dairy Cooperative established by National Rural Livelihood Mission in convergence with Jammu Kashmir Milk Producer Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL), was inaugurated by DDC Member, Raja Waheed in presence of officials from RDD, PRIs, representatives from NGO, representatives from JKMPCL and District Mission Management Unit, JKRLM Shopian.

DDC Member highlighted the role and responsibilities of Women as a powerful stakeholder cum active players in the community in changing the developmental scenario both in urban localities as well as rural areas.