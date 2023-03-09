Over 100 persons infected with H3N2 virus in one-and-a-half months, CD Hospital data reveals

When contacted, leading Pulmonologist and Head of the Department Chest & Disease Hospital, Dr. Naveed Nazir said that there was absolutely nothing to worry about as the most of the patients with viral infection is much like seasonal flu. But a good number of patients admitted with pneumonia had evidence of viral infection mostly influenza and RSV infections when the danger of another wave of covid was looming large.

Shah said that the symptoms of H3N2 include; fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, sore-throat, body ache and diarrhea. “These ailments gradually go with time”, he said adding though if one has undergone vaccination, he/she has not much to be concerned about it for we are used to such things given the nature of prevailing weather this time around.

Asked whether the persons with co-morbidities need to maintain any extra caution, Shah said that “We have been receiving patients, complaining of persistent cough which continues for prolonged periods extending for weeks after the symptoms of flu settle.”

Reiterating that there isn’t much to be concerned about spurt in cases of H3N2, the renowned Pulmonologist was quick to add that since schools have started the possiblility of spread of these viral infection is high. It's better to isolate the patients with respiratory tract symptoms.