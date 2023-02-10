Over 12 inches fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, Kupwara; rains lash plains in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 10: Parts of Kashmir Valley including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains in the last 24 hours. The weather has improved and is likely to stay mainly dry for next 24 hours even though there are chances of scattered rains and snow at isolated places, said a meteorological department official, as reported by GNS.

He said Srinagar received 0.8mm of rain during the 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Qazigund 27.6mm, Kokernag 22.2mm while Pahalgam had 7.4cms of snow, Kupwara 32cm( over 1-ft) and Gulmarg 33 cms(over 1.1-ft). Rains also lashed Jammu region with Jammu city receiving 1.1mm, Banihal 49.1mm, Batote 27.3mm, Katra 3.1mm, Bhaderwah 31.4mm during the time, he said.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 0.7°C against 0.4°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 0.5°C for the summer capital.