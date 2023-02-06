Kashmir

Over 13 kanals forest land retrieved from DAP leader, Taj Mohi-ud-din in Shopian: Officials

Around 35 kanals of land was there of which 13 kanals and 16 marlas were found illegally occupied the former minister
GK Web Desk

Shopian, Feb 06: The authorities on Monday said it retrieved over 13 kanals of forest land illegally occupied by former minister and now a DAP leader during the ongoing eviction drive in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a revenue department team along with forest department retrieved 13 Kanal and 16 Marlas forest land from former minister Taj Mohi-Ud-din in Sedow area of Shopian. 

He said that around 35 Kanals of land was there of which 13 Kanals and 16 Marlas were found illegally occupied the former minister.

