Over 1.83L pilgrims perform ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

Officials added that 1,83,811 pilgrims have performed the Yatra till now while a record number of 18,972 pilgrims had 'darshan' at the Amarnath cave shrine on Sunday.



Yatra was resumed from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Sunday after improvement in weather along the two routes.



Another batch of 5,649 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley on Monday in two escorted convoys.



Of these, 3,091 pilgrims are going to Pahalgam while 2,558 will be going to Baltal.