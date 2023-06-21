Over 200 participants of Baramulla schools take part in Yoga

Srinagar, June 21: The International Yoga Day celebration was held at Watergam Baramulla, that showcased the power of yoga and brought together 200 enthusiastic participants from various schools.
The event, organized by the Global Strategic Policy Foundation (GSPFP), proved to be an inspiring gathering that left a lasting impact on all those involved. The participants, comprising students from different schools, displayed immense enthusiasm and dedication towards embracing the practice of yoga. The serene ambiance of Watergam, nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, provided the perfect backdrop for this holistic experience.
The celebration commenced with a grand opening ceremony, where yoga experts besides representatives of GSPFP, addressed the gathering.
They highlighted the significance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being, fostering inner peace and unity among diverse communities.
Chief Guest for the event was Firdous Baba, the Chief of GSPFP in Jammu and Kashmir. Baba, a renowned social activist for peace and well-being, delivered an inspiring speech emphasising the importance of yoga as a means to achieve inner balance, strength, and spiritual growth.
The International Yoga Day celebration at Watergam, Baramulla served as a powerful reminder of the universality and inclusivity of yoga. It brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, united in their pursuit of wellness and peace.