Over 200 participants of Baramulla schools take part in Yoga

The event, organized by the Global Strategic Policy Foundation (GSPFP), proved to be an inspiring gathering that left a lasting impact on all those involved. The participants, comprising students from different schools, displayed immense enthusiasm and dedication towards embracing the practice of yoga. The serene ambiance of Watergam, nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, provided the perfect backdrop for this holistic experience.

The celebration commenced with a grand opening ceremony, where yoga experts besides representatives of GSPFP, addressed the gathering.