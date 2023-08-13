‘Over 2155 rescued children provided shelter in J&K’

According to the official data, 759 children were sheltered in the year 2020-21, 579 in 2021-22, and 817 in 2022-23.

Besides, 251 children have been rescued from street situations and rehabilitated in Jammu and Kashmir. Of 251, 246 were rescued in 2021-22 and five in 2022-23.

Recently, 15 children were rescued in an anti-begging drive in Srinagar district.

Out of these, 14 were boys and one was a girl, who was shifted to the shelter home at Nowgam.