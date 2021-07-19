Over 3,500 fined for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Kashmir in last 24 hrs

Srinagar July 19: In a bid to curb the outbreak of 3rd wave of Coronavirus, police have realized fine to the tune of Rs 4,51,530 from 3,521 people throughout the Kashmir valley in last 24 hours for violating the various guidelines regarding Covid-19.

A police spokesperson said that four vehicles were also seized in Shopian for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs envisaged by the government to curb COVID-19 pandemic.