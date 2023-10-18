Over 40 police stations in J&K to receive weapons upgrades: DGP

“We have started Operation Capacity Building and under this, we have covered 21 police stations that have been strengthened and provided with latest gadgets and other facilities to deal with the remaining terrorism,” DGP Singh said addressing the passing out cum attestation parade in Sheeri area of northern district of Baramulla, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). He said that 22 more police stations will be covered under the OCB to ensure remaining terrorism is eliminated from their areas.

Paying rich tributes to 1601 policemen who have laid down their lives since the past three decades, the DGP said that this year, 14000 new policemen were trained of which 1800 were trained in commando training school. “These commandos have been deployed in various parts of the UT,” he said.

The DGP said that similarly, 2500 new cops have completed Cyber Crime Training and are contributing towards building a better society. He said that despite the peaceful situation in Kashmir, challenges remain and J&K police are committed to face all challenges bravely and ensure peace is made a permanent feature,” he said.