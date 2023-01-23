Over 40 schools in J&K implement LEAD’s school system

LEAD transforms schools in tier 2+ towns by bridging the gap between the quality of education available in these towns and in India’s metros and large cities. LEAD’s Integrated System is available to over 3000 schools in 400+ towns and cities across India; reaches more than 1.2 million students; and empowers over 25,000 teachers.

Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, LEAD, said, “A child in India spends 6 - 7 hours in school each day. Yet only a fraction of these students - those studying in high-fee schools in India’s metros - enjoy access to internationally benchmarked, high quality education. At LEAD, we are committed to changing this by empowering schools across India with our Integrated School Edtech system. Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of this vision, and we will continue to focus on growing our presence in the region as part of our aspiration to reach 60,000 schools and 25 million students over the next 5 years.”