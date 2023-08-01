Over 53000 CAPF, AR personnel quit jobs, 658 ended life in 5 years: MHA

Srinagar, Aug 1: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that over 53000 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) quit their jobs while 658 personnel ended their life during the last five years.
This was stated by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Nityanand Rai while sharing the data of the CAPF personnel who quit their job either by giving volunteer retirement or by giving resignation.
The Minister was replying to a query raised by Member Parliament Manickam Tagore who had sought the details about the CAPF personnel who quit their jobs during the last five years.
The minister in his written reply stated that 47000 CAPF personnel quit their jobs by giving volunteer retirement while 6336 resigned from their jobs.
These CAPF personnel include Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Assam Rifles (AR).
Also, 658 CAPF personnel including 230 personnel of CRPF have ended their life from 2018 to 2022, the MoS Home in his written reply said.
About the steps taken by the Government of India to improve the working conditions and significantly motivate the personnel to stay in the force, the MoS in his written reply stated that the improvement in working conditions and welfare of CAPFs and AR is a constant endeavor of the Government.
“Several measures have been taken to reduce stress and improve working conditions among CAPFs and AR personnel. Transparent policies pertaining to transfer and leave of CAPFs and AR personnel have been introduced by the government while choice posting is considered to the extent possible after the personnel served in hard areas,” the MoS Home in his reply said.
“The hospitalization period due to injuries while on duty is treated as on duty while regular interaction of officers with troops is held to find out and redress their grievances. We ensure adequate rest and relief by regulating duty hours,” the reply reads.
The MoS Home said measures have been taken to improve the living conditions for troops, providing adequate recreational and entertainment, sports and communication facilities.
“Crèche facility is also provided at various establishments (where feasible) to facilitate the female employees,” the reply reads
The MHA has also established ‘CAPF eAwas’ portal to streamline the information regarding housing stock inventory as well as allotment of family accommodation of CAPFs and AR personnel.
“Facility of retention of government accommodation at the place of last posting (for keeping the family) while posted in NE states, J&K and LWE affected areas (except State Capitals),” the MoS Home in his reply said.
“As part of the process, the Art of Living courses are being conducted for CAPFs and AR personnel which have positive impacts on the Jawans. Promotions are released regularly to eligible personnel as & when the vacancies arise,” the MoS Home said.
He said the financial benefits under Modified Assured Career Progression(MACP) are given at 10, 20 and 30 years of service in case promotion does not take place for want of vacancies.