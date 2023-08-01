Over 53000 CAPF, AR personnel quit jobs, 658 ended life in 5 years: MHA

This was stated by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Nityanand Rai while sharing the data of the CAPF personnel who quit their job either by giving volunteer retirement or by giving resignation.

The Minister was replying to a query raised by Member Parliament Manickam Tagore who had sought the details about the CAPF personnel who quit their jobs during the last five years.

The minister in his written reply stated that 47000 CAPF personnel quit their jobs by giving volunteer retirement while 6336 resigned from their jobs.