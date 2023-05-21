Over 60 delegates expected to attend G20 Summit in Kashmir: Union Tourism Secretary

Srinagar, May 21: At least 60 foreign delegates are expected to take part on the historic G20 Summit of Tourism Working Group in the Kashmir Valley from May 22 to 24 with local administration on toes to ensure successful holding of the event.

G20 is scheduled to be the biggest international event in Kashmir after the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was revoked, and was divided into two Union Territories.

In a press conference in New Delhi, as reported by KNS, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh had stated that some member countries have not registered yet but the last date for registration is May 22.

He said that around 60 foreign delegates are expected to take part in the event to be held from May 22-24.

“Holding the meeting in J&K, was not only to showcase its potential for tourism but to also signal globally the restoration of stability and normalcy in the region,” he said.