Over 67,000 devotees visit Amarnath cave shrine in J&K in first five days of pilgrimage

Srinagar, July 6: A total of 67,566 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1, an official statement said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 18,354 pilgrims left for the Amarnath cave shrine both from the Baltal base camp and Nunwan base camp performed the darshan. "These include 12483 males, 5146 females, 457 children, 266 sadhus and 2 sadhvis," an official statement said.

"The total number of yatris who performed Darshan since the beginning is 67566. More yatris will visit the shrine in the coming days," it added.