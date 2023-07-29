Over 7K perform Amarnath Yatra on 28th day, total crosses 3.77 L

Officials said since this year's Amarnath Yatra started on July 1, more than 3.77 lakh people have performed the pilgrimage so far.

"Another batch of 2,050 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley in an escorted convoy on Saturday."

"Of these, 1,618 are male, 357 are female, 12 children, 54 Sadhus and 9 Sadhvis," officials added.

Since it started this year, till now 36 pilgrims have died during the Yatra.