Over a dozen injured as picnic bus overturns near Shranz waterfall

Sopore June 22: Over a dozen passengers were injured after a bus carrying them on a picnic overturned near Shranz waterfall in Baba Reshi area of north Kashmir Baramulla district on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said that the bus bearing registration number JK05- 9752 was on its way from Kichhama Baramulla towards Shranzfall Baba Reshi when it met with the accident reportedly after the driver lost control over it.

All the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.