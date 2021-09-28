Over a dozen sheep of Bakerwal family mowed down by speeding tipper in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A police official from Police Station Pulwama told Greater Kashmir that the hit-and-run accident took place this morning while the Bakerwal family was on way back to Poonch from upper reaches of the south Kashmir district. At least 16 sheep were crushed to death by the driver, he said.

The official further informed that police have identified two suspects during preliminary investigation adding their arrest is expected soon.

Further details into the case will be shared in due course of time, he added.