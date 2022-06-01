Over Rs 2.9 crore special welfare, ex-gratia relief sanctioned for J&K police

Srinagar: With an aim to provide financial succor to the families of the police personnel who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned special welfare relief of over rupees 2.38 crore and ex-gratia relief of rupees 55.50 lakh for legal heirs of deceased police personnel.

DGP also sanctioned financial assistance of rupees one lakh for the marriage ceremony of a martyr’s daughter.