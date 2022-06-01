Over Rs 2.9 crore special welfare, ex-gratia relief sanctioned for J&K police

Srinagar: With an aim to provide financial succor to the families of the police personnel who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned special welfare relief of over rupees 2.38 crore and ex-gratia relief of rupees 55.50 lakh for legal heirs of deceased police personnel.
DGP also sanctioned financial assistance of rupees one lakh for the marriage ceremony of a martyr’s daughter.
“Vide different PHQ Orders an ex-gratia relief of rupees 38 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of Martyr ASI Mohammad Ashraf Dar and rupees 17.50 lakh in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr SPO Zubair Ahmad shah.
The special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel ASI Bodh Raj, ASI(Tel) Sanjay Razdan, HCs Dilshada Akhtar, Randhir Singh, Naresh Kumar, Kuldeep Singh and Raj Wali Mir, SgCts Ricpal Singh, Raj Kumar and Saleem Ahmad. These deceased personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service,” a police statement said.
“Rupees one lakh each has already been paid to NoKs of these deceased police personnel through their concerned units for performing last rites. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds. Special Welfare Relief of rupees 6 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of deceased SPOs Javid Ahmad Kumar, Mohammad Ramzan Hajam and Mushtaq Ahmad who have passed away during the course of their engagement in the department.