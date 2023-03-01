Over Rs 3 crore contraband substance seized by Baramulla police this year

A police spokesperson said that during the same period, 40 cases under the NDPS act were registered and 58 drug peddlers were also arrested.

"3.14 kilograms of Brown sugar, 152 grams of Heroin, 4.671 kilograms of Charas, 58.20 Kilograms of Poppy Straw and cannabis powder 23 were seized from these drug peddlers,” said a police official.