Over Rs 3 crore contraband substance seized by Baramulla police this year

Baramulla, Mar 1 : Continuing its war against the drug menace, the Baramulla police have seized contraband worth Rs 3 crore and 17 lakh besides recovering cash worth Rs 40.15 lakh since the beginning of this year.
A police spokesperson said that during the same period, 40 cases under the NDPS act were registered and 58 drug peddlers were also arrested.
"3.14 kilograms of Brown sugar, 152 grams of Heroin, 4.671 kilograms of Charas, 58.20 Kilograms of Poppy Straw and cannabis powder 23 were seized from these drug peddlers,” said a police official.
He said that the Jammu and Kashmir police are taking stern action against the drug menace which has largely affected the youths of Kashmir. He urged common people to come forward and share information regarding the drug peddlers.
“The war against the drug menace can be won only if responsible citizens will come forward and provide information about such elements,” he said.
He said the Jammu and Kashmir police has also started a massive campaign against the drug menace. He said scores of seminars had been so far organised aimed to educate people about drug menace.