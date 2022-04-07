Overground militant worker arrested in north Kashmir's Kupwara: police

Srinagar, April 7: Police on Thursday said an over ground worker of militants was arrested from Gudmacher area of Lolab Kupwara and prevented from joining militant ranks.
News agency GNS quoted a police official saying the accused identified as Owais Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Khancheck Tekipora Lolab was apprehended by a joint team Police Station Sogam, 28 RR and 162 Bn CRPF from Gudmacher Lolab.
“During preliminary investigation, he was found to be in contact with a Pakistani based terrorist handler, who had motivated him to join terrorist ranks,” the official said, adding, “some incriminating material" has been seized from his possession.
Further investigation in the case has been taken up.
“Timely action by joint forces has prevented his recruitment into terrorist ranks,” police said adding, “Kupwara police requests parents to keep a close watch over their children to not fall into the trap of the adversary who have spoiled the youth of Kashmir for their nefarious designs.”