Overloaded bus seized

Bandipora, Sep 21: The Assistant Regional Transport Officer Bandipora Thursday seized a bus involved in overloading of passengers at Bandipora.
The ARTO informed that strict action will be taken against those who are found involved in the overloading of passengers in the buses across the district. He said that overloading poses a serious threat to the lives of people.
He further informed that the Motor Vehicle Department Bandipora has constituted teams for checking overloading of passengers throughout the district.