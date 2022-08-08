Overnight rains lash J&K | MeT predicts more precipitation in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Overnight rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir and the Meteorological (MeT) Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.

Despite rains, MeT said that the minimum temperature recorded a rise on Monday. “There were rains in most parts of J&K during the last 24 hours and intensity was during the night,” MeT officials said. “There are likely chances of more precipitation at scattered places during the next 24 hours.”

A MeT official said that Kathua received 40.6 mm of rain followed by Srinagar with 18.2 mm, Bhaderwah with 13.6 mm, Kokernag with 8.4 mm, Pahalgam with 7.6 mm, Banihal with 5.4 mm, and Qazigund 5.2 mm. They said that there was a slight increase in minimum temperatures at most places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 19.8 degrees Celsius against 18.6 degrees Celsius the previous night. The temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.