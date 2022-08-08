Overnight rains lash J&K | MeT predicts more precipitation in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Overnight rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir and the Meteorological (MeT) Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.
Despite rains, MeT said that the minimum temperature recorded a rise on Monday. “There were rains in most parts of J&K during the last 24 hours and intensity was during the night,” MeT officials said. “There are likely chances of more precipitation at scattered places during the next 24 hours.”
A MeT official said that Kathua received 40.6 mm of rain followed by Srinagar with 18.2 mm, Bhaderwah with 13.6 mm, Kokernag with 8.4 mm, Pahalgam with 7.6 mm, Banihal with 5.4 mm, and Qazigund 5.2 mm. They said that there was a slight increase in minimum temperatures at most places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 19.8 degrees Celsius against 18.6 degrees Celsius the previous night. The temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
The officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 19 degrees Celsius against 16.3 degrees Celsius the previous night. The temperature was 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal there.
They said that in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius against 13.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 17.3 degrees Celsius against 17.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal for the place, the officials said.
They said that the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius against 11.2 degrees Celsius the previous night. It was 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal for north Kashmir place.
Kupwara town saw a low of 17.6 degrees Celsius against 17.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the season, the officials said.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius against 24.9 degrees Celsius the previous night. It was 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal for the J&K’s winter capital.