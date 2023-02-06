Overnight rains, snowfall in Kashmir Valley; Gulmarg receives over 1-ft fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 6: Rains lashed most plains including Srinagar while some parts of the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall with Gulmarg receiving more than one foot of it since overnight, officials said here on Monday.

The weather department here also said that intermittent light rain and snow was likely to continue till afternoon and thereafter gradual improvement was expected.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that on February 7 and 8, the weather would be “partly cloudy”. “Widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain was expected at many places from February 9-11,” he said. However, he said, “no major snowfall” was expected during the next one week.