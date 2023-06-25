Overnight showers bring slight improvement in hot weather conditions in J&K

Srinagar, June 25: Overnight rains brought some respite in hot and humid weather conditions as night temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar received 1.2mm of rain, Qazigund traces, Pahalgam 1.1mm, Kupwara 0.2mm, Banihal 1.4mm, Batote 8.6mm, Katra 2.2.mm and Bhaderwah 0.4mm.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.8°C against 22.4°C on the previous night but it remained above normal by 2.5°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 15.7°C against 20.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 13.1°C against 13.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 19.2°C against 19.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.8°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.3°C on the previous night and it was 5.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said