Overwhelming response to JKP’s Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign continues

As a part of the campaign Police District Police Rajouri organises Tiranga rally and band show from DPL Rajouri to Gujjar Mandi area. Around 3000 police personnel, employees of various departments, members of civil society and school students participated in the rally. Throughout the March, the Police band played patriotic tunes. The rally received wide applause from the general public. DIG R-P Range Dr. Haseeb Mughal, DC Rajouri Sh. Vikas Kundal , SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam, ADDC Rajouri, ASP Rajouri and other senior officers of Police, CAPFs and civil administration also participated in the rally.